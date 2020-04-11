Irish PM extends virus lockdown to May 5

DUBLIN: Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Friday that Ireland´s coronavirus lockdown measures rolled out last month will be extended until 5 May.

The government accepted an “expert recommendation” that the current ban on non-essential movement should be prolonged, Varadkar said. “What we´re doing is difficult, but it´s making a difference and we have to keep going,” he added.

“Too many have died and sadly more will die and get sick before this is over. So today´s message is that we cannot be complacent and we cannot lose focus. The Irish government closed schools and universities on 12 March, ramping up controls until a full lockdown on non-essential movement was imposed on 27 March. The order had been due to expire at midnight (2300 GMT) on Sunday. Health Minister Simon Harris said the current measures had successfully reduced the spread of infection.