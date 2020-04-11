close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 11, 2020

Irish PM extends virus lockdown to May 5

World

AFP
April 11, 2020

DUBLIN: Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Friday that Ireland´s coronavirus lockdown measures rolled out last month will be extended until 5 May.

The government accepted an “expert recommendation” that the current ban on non-essential movement should be prolonged, Varadkar said. “What we´re doing is difficult, but it´s making a difference and we have to keep going,” he added.

“Too many have died and sadly more will die and get sick before this is over. So today´s message is that we cannot be complacent and we cannot lose focus. The Irish government closed schools and universities on 12 March, ramping up controls until a full lockdown on non-essential movement was imposed on 27 March. The order had been due to expire at midnight (2300 GMT) on Sunday. Health Minister Simon Harris said the current measures had successfully reduced the spread of infection.

Latest News

More From World