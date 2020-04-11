Transport owners seek relief package

PESHAWAR: The transport owners affected by the coronavirus lockdown have asked the government to provide relief package to them.

Thousands of transporters, conductors and drivers in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were hit by the measures put in place to contain coronavirus. They complained that the federal and the provincial governments had ignored them while announcing the relief packages for industrialists and the business community, which has created unrest among them.

“We are also daily wagers. We have no other means of income. We don’t have any other source of income. The government has banned the movement of the public transport,” said a representative of the transporters Iftikhar Ali Khan. He added that it was not clear for how long the lockdown would continue.

Iftikhar Ali said that there were 400 vehicles at his bus stand plying between Nowshera, Mardan and Charsadda. He added that hundreds of vehicles were plying between the three districts, but the lockdown has deprived them of the opportunity to eke out a living for them.

“We also know that the lockdown is necessary and precautionary measures should be taken for our safety and protection of our families and we all support the government’s move but it is deplorable to note that the rulers announced packages for others but totally ignored the transporters,” he said, adding: “Being a citizen it is my right to register my protest and complaints with the government.” He said the government should formulate a strategy with all stakeholders and union representatives to provide some relief to the transporters.

The bus stands are closed for the last 22 days and it had become difficult for them to support their families. An elderly taxi driver Mir Bahadur said he would be unable to pay the installments of the cab he had bought on credit.

He said he had to borrow Rs20,000 loan from his brother to pay the monthly installment. He said that it would be very difficult for him to support his family if the situation did not improve.