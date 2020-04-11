Dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A nurse of the Haripur health department died in a road accident near Panian area, police and eyewitnesses said. Shama Naz Ahsan, wife of Ahsan Khan, a resident of Panian village, was posted in Haripur Trauma Centre and she was on her way home Friday morning after her night duty when hit by a speeding motorcar, leaving her critically injured. Area residents took her to Haripur Trauma Centre where she succumbed to head injuries, police and hospital sources said.
