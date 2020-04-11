Area in Mansehra locked down after Covid-19 cases

MANSEHRA: The district administration has completely locked down Gari Wall area after almost 70 percent positive cases of the pandemic are reported from the area alone.

The district administration had locked down almost 50 households in Gari Wall area when a cleric and his nephew, who had returned from the US, tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The district administration had enhanced deployment of police personnel and restricted out and in entry of locals as well as other people in order to contain further spread of Covid-19 in the district. The Tehsil Municipal administration’s fire tenders sprayed Gari Wall and other areas with chlorine to disinfect from Covid-19. “We are all-out to contain spread of Covid-19 and disinfected mostly areas with Chlorine spray,” Yasir Jamshed, the Tehsil municipal officer, told reporters. He said that walk-through gates with chlorine spraying facility were being installed at King Abdullah Teaching hospital and other areas where the mobility of people was still high.