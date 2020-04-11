close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
Lyon, Hampshire end deal

AFP
April 11, 2020

LONDON: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will not play for English county Hampshire this year after a mutual decision was made to cancel his contract because of the coronavirus chaos.

Lyon is third on Australia’s all-time Test wicket-taker list with 390 scalps and his signing was a big coup for Hampshire. But the start of the English domestic season has been postponed until at least May 28 because of the pandemic.

Lyon was due to play for Hampshire for a “significant” portion of the County Championship campaign until the on-going health crisis prompted both parties to call off the deal.

Giles White, Hampshire’s director of cricket, said on Friday: “These are obviously very uncertain and challenging times, and

it’s clear the issues cricket currently faces will contribute to the way in which counties are able to operate and prepare for this season.

