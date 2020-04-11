Japanese NGO offers emergency support

Islamabad: As a goodwill gesture of the people of Japan and support the vulnerable segments of Pakistani society during the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a Japanese international NGO, AAR-JAPAN (Association for Aid and Relief, Japan), on Thursday started providing hygiene material as well as food items as an emergency support to the deserving people in Haripur district.

The support has a scale of JPY 500,000 (Rs770,000) and will be provided particularly to the disabled persons, widows and orphans.

The AAR-JAPAN will continue to provide such support to the lesser privileged people of Pakistan as soon as it receives further donations from the people of Japan.

Ambassador of Japan MATSUDA Kuninori said the emergency support reflected the sentiments of the people of Japan for the weakest segment of the society in Pakistan.

He hoped that the circle of support at the grass-roots level will expand with the passage of time. "Special persons need special attention particularly in challenging times such as COVID-19," he said.

According to the AAR-JAPAN, it has provided improved hygiene facilities at various girls schools in the district to encourage girls students to come to schools with confidence and get education in an enabling and conducive environment.

A project "Enhancement of sanitation and Maintenance of Hygienic Environment in girls schools in Haripur district" successfully promoted hygiene education with slogans like 'wash your hands after visiting bathroom' or 'keep your classrooms clean'.