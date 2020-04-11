Gujjar Khan Police arrest molesters

Rawalpindi : Police arrested two alleged molesters from Mirza Kameli in the suburbs of Gujjar Khan, the police spokesman said here on Friday.

Gujjar Khan Police stated that the accused molested a 16-year-old boy. A case was filed with Gujjar Khan Police by the brother of the victim.

Meanwhile, police while carrying out crackdown against kite sellers in the limits of Racecourse Police Station arrested Imran and also recovered 1,110 kites and chemical string from his possession.