‘Alteration in energy purchase agreements to help save billions’

Islamabad : Alteration in energy purchase agreements amid coronavirus outbreak can help the country save billions of dollars, a business leader said Friday.

It can help the government reduce electricity and gas tariff to boot agriculture, industrial production, exports and employment, said Shahid Rasheed Butt, founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST) and former President ICCI.

He said that the government could consider invoking force majeure clause which is part of the power purchase agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and LNG purchase deal with Qatar.

Force majeure provisions in commercial contracts can be used in case of unforeseen consequences which are outside the reasonable control of a party and which prevents that party from performing its obligations, he informed. He said that such a move will not only save billions of dollars per annum but also reduce the price of urea, settle circular debt, tame inflation, stabilise the exchange rate and improve foreign exchange reserves.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that it is an open secret that national interests were not kept supreme is power and gas purchase agreements. Few billionaires continue to benefit from it at the cost of masses but an opportunity has come is the shape of coronavirus to prefer national interests over the interests of influential lobbies.