The 20 million question

LAHORE: Things are slowly getting out of hand as the poor are losing their patience for being unable to feed their loved ones. Complete chaos could be prevented only if the government succeeded in transparently distribute Rs12,000 to each poor family.

We have seen that despite complete lockdown ordered in all provinces, scores of families are on the main roads in cities looking desperately at the passing cars to provide them some relief.

Some families did try to provide cooked food in small packs, but as soon as they parked their vehicle for distribution, hundreds of people stormed their car and tried to snatch as many packs as possible from two or three distributors who brought the food in the car.

Learning from their experience, others planning this charitable gesture then opted to look for other options. This type of food distribution should never have been allowed by the authorities as the commotion it creates increases the risk of transfer of coronavirus to healthy persons.

Authorities are also taking no action against beggars who can be seen asking for alms wherever a vehicle stops. There have been reports that some of the deprived souls out of desperation have looted cars in isolated places.

Movement of traffic is free in all major cities as the law enforcement agencies cannot patrol all areas. It is essential that only those cars be allowed on roads that are going on duty or are in an emergency.

We have seen families moving in cars on the roads and even motorcyclists loaded with people moving about anywhere as if it is not a lockdown but a festive holiday. The combination of cars, motorcycles, vans and roads flooded with poor and some beggars gives the impression that everything is normal in the country.

These people are not going to their offices or to the place of work or factories but are exhausting their resources on roads and risking lives of their dear ones and the public at large. They must be made to understand that the lockdown may prolong to months and they would rue spending their resources on leisure.

They should take clue from those sitting on the road sides and looking forlornly for some help because they are left with no resources. They should also understand that even if they have some valuables with them selling those would be an uphill task. There are no buyers. Everyone is preserving cash.

As far as the poor are concerned they are really in a fix. They are hungry and prepared to risk their life by violating the lockdown. The state should understand that their peaceful pleadings would not last long. They would turn violent if they are not properly looked after.

This is the reason that transparent and efficient distribution of money through Ehsaas program is absolutely essential. If the amount is fairly distributed to 20 million families (or 120 million people) there would be a brief relief of at least one month for them and most of them would consume this amount prudently.

Government would then have time to plan for jobs for most of them if the coronavirus spread is halted. At the moment the government planners are talking about possible spread to 50,000-70,000 people by the end of this month.

Under these circumstances, resuming economic activities would not be possible. We do have adequate stocks of food. State should then distribute the food ration through Ehsaas program to the same 20 million families through volunteers. The food has to be delivered at the door step of each family.

It is a herculean task, but there is no other way. For the safety of the country and for its economic survival it is necessary that the lockdown is practiced in letter and spirit. Every sane person and all economists have pointed out time and again that the state simply does not have the capacity to tackle this unusual crisis and it needs full support of political elite across the board.

The rulers for once should forget about their ego and enlist the support of all sections of society and political forces by making the move first.

Pakistan, its people, security and economy is more important than ego. By being vindictive even at this juncture, the rulers are playing in the hands of enemies of Pakistan that want chaos in our country. With unity we will come out much better and overcome all challenges.