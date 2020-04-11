Tax payment on foreign transfers skyrockets to Rs734mln in 9 months

KARACHI: Tax collection from money transfer to foreign countries saw a quantum leap to Rs734.3 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal year from Rs97.1 million in the corresponding period a year earlier, official data showed on Friday.

The Federal Board of Revenue collected the amount as withholding tax on money sent abroad through credit or debit cards. Regional Tax Office (RTO-II) Karachi collects the withholding tax on money transfers from banks headquartered in the city.

Officials at the RTO-II Karachi attributed the significant growth in withholding tax collection from foreign money transfers to monitoring and enforcement of laws and rising trend of online payment.

In March, collection of withholding tax on foreign money transfers was Rs66 million compared with Rs14.7 million in the corresponding month a year earlier. Transactions through credit and debit cards increased substantially due to coronavirus-sparked lockdown. Higher transfer would result in increase in revenue collection.

The central bank said banking through digital channels has been gaining increasing popularity in the country in recent years. The channels are alternatives for faster delivery of banking services to a wide range of customers.

The volume of country’s total e-banking and paper-based transactions increased 6.2 percent in the July-December quarter compared to previous quarter. However, they decreased 6.6 percent in the value of transactions. The volume of real-time interbank settlement increased to 643,000 in the quarter under review from 585,000 in the previous quarter, up around 10 percent. However, a decrease of 12.7 percent in value of transactions was observed compared with the previous quarter, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Withholding tax on foreign transfers through debt or credit cards was first introduced in the last fiscal year of 2018/19. However, the collection remained very nominal during the first year.

A senior official of RTO-II Karachi said the office enhanced the monitoring of tax deduction after realising a fact shopping through foreign web portals was rising. Advancement in communication technology and expansion of internet access and branchless banking is propelling the ecommerce sector forward.

Withholding tax rate is one percent on the gross amount remitted abroad for compliant taxpayers. During the last fiscal year, the applicable rate for non-filers was three percent. However, the rate was abolished through the Finance Act, 2019.

Higher tax rate applicable on the non-filers was removed from the current fiscal year of 2019/20 and it was replaced with 100 percent higher tax rate on taxpayers not appearing on active taxpayers list (ATL).

Therefore, tax rate applicable on non-ATL taxpayers on making transactions through debt or credit cards is two percent on the gross amount.

The official said the tax rate deducted on such transaction is adjustable for taxpayers who are ready to pay withholding tax at the time of filing annual income tax returns.