CM Murad Ali Shah says his brother-in-law buried as per COVID-19 SOPs despite recovery from virus

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the burial of his brother-in-law, Syed Mehdi Shah, was carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the government for the COVID-19 victims despite the fact that his relative had recovered from the coronavirus.

In his video message released on Friday, the chief minister said his 52-year-old brother-in-law, who passed away on Thursday night, had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 8, and he had been admitted to hospital.

He said his brother-in-law had later recovered from the viral disease as he had tested negative in the two consecutive tests conducted on March 29 and 30. “But he later on passed away due to pulmonary problems and renal issues caused due to the attack of the viral disease,” the CM added.

The chief minister said that his brother-in-law had been buried last night while following the SOPs and directives of the government for the COVID-19 patients, although the hospital had declared that he had been free from the coronavirus.

He expressed gratitude to all those who contacted him through phone and messages for condolence. He said the people should stay at their homes and prayed for his deceased brother-in-law.

He asked the people to fully adhere to the orders of the government for self-isolation at homes as “these directives are for the protection their own lives”. He said the people should compulsorily follow the directives of the government for staying at home for the protection against the viral disease.