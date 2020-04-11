For the people

It appears our worthy politicians are yet again on a path of self-destruction. Instead of mending their faults and moving forward to work for the betterment of the people, they once again are at loggerheads to put each other down. I wonder why they don’t realize that no one is perfect, especially in our rotten system that defends and nurtures the corrupt. Everyone who ruled in the past has either made errors or fallen prey to temptations of corruption. They introduced development projects for self-aggrandization rather than welfare of the people. Given that all parties currently on the scene have had a chance to rule at the national or provincial levels, they had their share of wrongdoings, malpractices or simple incompetence. Still, they all show up in parliament delivering fiery speeches to put each other down. The goal never seems to be welfare of the country and the people.

The country is going through danger of epic proportions that demands unity and hard work. Doctors and other frontline workers are protesting and demanding protective gear so that they can render services without unnecessary risk. These serious issues put us at risk of failing in preventing the pandemic and shortages of necessary items due to lapses in supply chain. However, our politicians are playing a blame game trying to prove who is a bigger thief. I urge them to stop washing their dirty laundry in public at this hour of urgency and work together to take the country through these testing times. They need to understand that survival takes precedence over all other issues and this is the time for them to come together for the survival of their people, not personal gains.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad