Horrifying death

The self immolation of Faisal Abbassi, a resident of Murree, who burnt himself in front of gate no 2 of the PM's Secretariat is horrifying. One can assess how desperate he was that even during the pandemic, he took his life mercilessly. Obviously, it shows the degree of anguish inside him.

The note found with him was also an agitation against the system, how are the poor are maligned by the system. As usual, to brush the facts under the carpet, the police have come with the view that the deceased had unstable mental health. The PM has ordered a proper inquiry of the case and it is hoped that justice will be done to the dependents of Faisal. However, it is not understandable how a man succeeded to reach the red zone and immolated himself in the presence of tight security.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad