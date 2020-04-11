Unnecessary force

This refers to the news report ‘Premier tells PTI MPs: It’s an opportunity, secure your constituencies' (April 5). According to the report, while interacting with volunteers of the Corona Relief Tiger Force at Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan told his party’s parliamentarians that it was a good opportunity for them to establish themselves in their constituencies as all coronavirus-related relief activities would be carried out through them.

It is a matter of shame that even in a situation like this, Imran Khan is thinking more of shoring up party’s sagging popularity. Also, with the FIA inquiry report raising questions even about some of Imran Khan’s close associates, how can massive funds be placed at the sole disposal of PTI PMAs and Corona Relief Tiger Force members, who have been recruited without any vetting. In fact, with experienced state and private institutions with a countrywide network already there, there was no need for the Tiger Force'.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi