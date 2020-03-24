Life in Europe under lockdown

Rome: From the elderly Italian woman who routinely lines up the glasses of water she sets herself to drink every day, to the British composer leading a virtual orchestra, life for Europeans under coronavirus lockdown is an uncharted mix of resilience and creativity.

Hundreds of millions of people have suddenly undergone the biggest change to daily life since World War II as governments order them to stay at home in a bid to beat the disease.

ROME

Carla Basagni, 86, a retired artist living in Rome´s Trastevere neighbourhood, has made herself a routine to get through the days alone. “Since I can´t go out, I do gymnastic exercises in my house. I drink at least five times a day: I´ve got five glasses of water lined up in my kitchen so I don´t forget!” she told AFP. But she added that she drinks “only a little wine, even if I love it!”In Italy, which rolled out new restrictions at the weekend after becoming the new epicentre of the disease, people need a special personal declaration to leave the house confirming that it´s for work, grocery shopping or a critical reason such as health.

MADRID

Paula Perez, a 19-year-old medical student who lives in a Madrid apartment with her mother, said she was “very moved” the first time she heard the applause for health workers. In their little 50-square-metre (538-square-foot) apartment, they follow the same ritual every evening: at 8:00 pm, after the applause, neighbours speak to one another out of their windows. “Our neighbour above works in a hospital and tells us what´s happening,” said Perez. Spaniards are under strict lockdown and can only leave home to work if they can´t do so at home, buy medicines or food, or to briefly walk the dog. Madrid´s usually crowded streets are now practically empty.

PARIS

Baptiste Saude, a freelance documentary director in his 30s who lives in Paris, says that the “most difficult thing is the absence of any social life”. Normally he would play sport or see friends in the evening, but since the lockdown he´s been experimenting with a “Skype apero” — an evening drink via video call — with other locked down friends. France last week adopted similar rules to Italy and Spain except that going out for some “physical activity” is allowed.

LONDON

Ben Morales Frost, a composer based in southeast London, is using his self-enforced quarantine to spearhead a global music initiative called “lockdown orchestra”. He said that for most musicians “suddenly, the rug´s been pulled from underneath them”. “So I thought it´d be quite nice to set up a virtual orchestra,” he added.