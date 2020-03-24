Lahore roads washed with disinfectant

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company in collaboration with district administration of Lahore has taken exceptional measures to fight against pandemic coronavirus. LWMC carried out special washing operation with disinfectant. Almost all major/minor roads of the city followed by hospitals including, Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital,

Lady Willington Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Mian Munshi Hospital, Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology and others, were part of this operation.

In addition to this, almost all bus stops and footpaths of the city were also washed so that pandemic coronavirus suspecting of spreading could be decreased.

LWMC chairman stated that department was using all of its resources to keep the city clean

in addition to special services being given to fight against coronavirus. He stated, “I myself and LWMC Managing Director kept on monitoring every operation in the city and observing zero-tolerance.”

The Company MD stated that department was working in close coordination with district administration of Lahore and providing extraordinary cleanliness services despite exceptional efforts to control the virus. He said the department had given all personal protective equipment to its employees that include masks, gloves, kits etc.

The spokesperson for LWMC stated that by keeping ourselves and surrounding clean we can defeat this pandemic. He said that citizens should keep Lahore clean and in case of any waste-related issue they can always dial helpline 1139 or use mobile based application Clean Lahore.