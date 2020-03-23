close
Mon Mar 23, 2020
AFP
March 23, 2020

Riot in Colombia prison leaves 23 dead

National

AFP
March 23, 2020

BOGOTA: A riot in a prison in the Colombian capital, Bogota, has left 23 inmates dead and 90 wounded, Justice Minister Margarita Cabello announced on Sunday.

The riot was triggered by an attempted mass breakout overnight from La Modelo prison, Cabello said.

Riots occurred “in several penitentiary centres in the country,” Cabello said in a statement. “The result of the attempted escape in the Modelo was 23 inmates dead.”

