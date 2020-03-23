PM urges Trump to lift curbs on Iran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday appealed US President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions against Iran on humanitarian grounds until the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

He emphasized that the people of Iran were facing untold suffering as sanctions were crippling Iran’s efforts to fight COVID-19; humanity must unite to fight this pandemic.

He tweeted, “I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over.”

“The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran’s efforts to fight COVID-19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic,” the Prime Minister said in the tweet.

Earlier, he had allowed opening the Chaman-Spinboldak border and let trucks cross over into Afghanistan, tweeting, “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters.

I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border & let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan”.