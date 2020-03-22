Rabbani calls for lifting Iran sanctions in wake of corona

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman, Mian Raza Rabbani, demanded lifting of sanctions on Iran in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“The governments of the world and in particular of the United States should give heed to this situation and immediately lift the sanctions,” he said while demanding lifting of sanction on Iran.

Mian Raza Rabbani said the continued imposition of the United States sanctions against Iran are in direct violation of the United Nation Security Council’s Resolution No 2231. “At this critical time of corona pandemic, the continuation of such amounts to crime against humanity,” he said. The former Senate chairman said the sanction provide for a continued ban on the transfer of medicine and medical equipment. “It also places serious restrictions on the use of financial resources to import and produce equipment and medicines, build and equip hospitals, including field hospitals for this contagious virus.”