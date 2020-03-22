Farewell party at govt school: Action recommended against 21 staffers

TOBA TEK SINGH: The district monitoring officer has recommended strict action against 21 staff members of a Government Girls High School situated at Chak 348/JB Gojra for remained open despite government orders in connection with coronavirus.

In her letter to district education authority’s chief executive officer on Saturday, DMO Ms Iqra Mustafa stated that in order to contain the spreading of CONVID-19, the provincial government had closed all public and private schools till April 5.

However, it was learnt that during the inspection, the school was found opened and almost all staff, including 14 teachers and seven non-teaching employees, were found present in the school on March 19. It was told in the letter that the staff members were arranging a farewell party on the retirement of a head teacher of the school. She added in her letter that this state of affairs was highly deplorable in this crisis when even Section 144 had been imposed by the government. She recommended a strict action against all staff members in her letter.

TWO HELD WITH STRING ROLES: Gojra City police on Saturday raided a factory of kites manufacturing and arrested its two owners and recovered hundreds of string rolls.

On a tip-off, the police raided the factory located on Mochi Wala Road where string was being prepared on several machines. The police arrested its owners Shahbaz Anjum of Shah Alam Colony and Yasir Nawaz of Ghausia Park after registering a case against them.