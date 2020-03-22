close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
March 22, 2020

NAB chief bans visitors entry into bureau offices

March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, immediately banned the entry of visitors to NAB headquarters, Islamabad, regional bureaus, including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The NAB chairman will chair a high level meeting at NAB headquarters on March 24 for devising strategy to combat coronavirus. The meeting will be attended by deputy chairman, NAB, prosecutor general, director general, operations, and senior officers. Director generals of regional bureaus will attend the meeting via video link. The strategy regarding coronavirus would be announced on Tuesday.

