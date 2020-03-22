British HC’s 3rd secretary found dead

ISLAMABAD: British High Commission’s officer found dead in mysterious circumstances in diplomatic enclave here on Saturday night. “The deceased could be suffering from coronavirus,” the police sources said and added the administration was trying to establish his cause of death. The deceased British High Commission Officer has been identified as Bryqn Georji Robinson, 65, who has been working as Third Secretary in the British High Commission, Islamabad. Body of the British High Commission's officer was shifted to Polyclinic mortuary. As per preliminary information, the authorities of Policlinic has decided to make coronavirus test of the deceased British High Commission’s officer ahead of making postmortem. Sample will be taken to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for confirmation of COVID-19 of Bryan Robinson. On receiving the coronavirus report, post mortem will be made, said authorities of Polyclinic. After receiving coronavirus report and most mortem, doctors will identify reason of his death.