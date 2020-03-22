close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
March 22, 2020

PA members, officers to donate one-month salary

LAHORE: All the Punjab Assembly members, including the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and grade 16 to grade 22 officers of the Assembly Secretary will deposit their one-month salary to Punjab Government Corona Emergency Fund. This was decided in a between PA Speaker Parvaiz Elahi and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday.

