PA members, officers to donate one-month salary

LAHORE: All the Punjab Assembly members, including the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and grade 16 to grade 22 officers of the Assembly Secretary will deposit their one-month salary to Punjab Government Corona Emergency Fund. This was decided in a between PA Speaker Parvaiz Elahi and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday.
