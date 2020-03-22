Finland reports first virus death

HELSINKI: Finland on Saturday reported the country´s first death from COVID-19, saying the outbreak was "moving to the next, more serious phase" in the country.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) did not give any details on the patient, other than saying the person was "elderly", living in the Helsinki area and had died on Friday. "Finland´s first coronavirus death is extremely unfortunate, but not unexpected," THL said in a statement, referring to the patients advanced age. President Sauli Niinisto sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of the deceased, saying the incident showed that "the coronavirus epidemic is moving to the nex.