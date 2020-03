Don’t come here! UK tourist hotspots tell people

LONDON: UK regions traditionally desperate for tourists, on Saturday pleaded for people not to visit the coast or the countryside for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

Cornwall, in the far south-west of England, has urged people to stay away amid fears there could be a mass exodus from London by people with second homes in rural regions following the UK government´s decision to close down large parts of the capital.

Steve Double, Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay, tweeted and told Sky TV that people should keep away.

"Please do not travel to Cornwall, we do not want to spread this virus any further," he said, amid "endless reports" that people were heading to the region.

He said such journeys could "cost lives". Double´s constituency, famous for its surfing, is one of the most highly-visited regions by UK holidaymakers. Official figures calculate that some four million tourists visit Cornwall every year.

Tourism body, Visit Cornwall, also tried to dissuade people from heading there, saying potential visitors should stay at home "to protect themselves" as well as others.

Cornwall County Council said people should be aware of the pressures they were adding to overstretched local public services by relocating. The British government has advised against non-essential contact or travel and ordered the closing of pubs and restaurants on Friday.