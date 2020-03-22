Pemra asks channels not to hold morning shows inviting audience live

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Saturday issued another advice to the television channels, asking for promotion of social distancing and desisting from holding morning shows, inviting live audience with a view to checking coronavirus spread.

The authority’s advice titled: Advice regarding precautionary measures to control spread of coronavirus Covid-19, says, “it has been observed that some TV channels are conducting morning shows as well as satirical/comedy shows inviting live audience/general public and reward shows and sting programmes, engaging public”.

“As it is an established fact that the virus is contagious and spreads from one person to another. Therefore, a reasonable distance i.e. one metre approximately should be maintained in order to securing oneself as well as others. Since the virus is spreading mainly through respiratory droplets (coughing and sneezing), therefore, people in large gatherings are more vulnerable,” it emphasises.

Pemra said that all media houses are advised to promote culture of social distancing and conduct such programmes without allowing/inviting any gathering/live audience in view of precautionary measures advised by the health experts and guidelines issued by the government. Besides, public may also be educated on social distancing through short messages.

The media houses, it continued, are also advised to telecast programmes of public interest such as movies, popular dramas, award shows etc in order to motivating public to stay at homes and watch their favourite shows on TV instead of socialising and exposing themselves to this pandemic.

This pandemic is a global crisis and no government can alone defeat it, therefore, it is the responsibility of every one of us to play our part for safety and protection of our countrymen by adopting precautionary measures and encouraging the whole nation to adopt such measures at their homes, workplaces and avoid public exposure unless inevitable.

“Moreover, it is requested that responsible reporting must be ensured and hope among people is inculcated without creating panic through frightful reports and give confidence to the public that all state institutions are working on war-footing to safety and security of the nation in this hour of crisis,” it says.