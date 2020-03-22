Inmates hurt as coronavirus fear sparks clashes in Kolkata’s Dum Dum jail

Historic Dum Dum Central Prison in West Bengal capital Kolkata witnessed worst clashes due to coronavirus that resulted in several inmates injured and police had to use tear gas to control unruly prisoners.

According to reports a massive clash broke out between police and inmates inside North Kolkata’s Dum Dum Central Prison Saturday, and the police had to fire teargas shells to control the violence. The clash broke out inside the correctional home after the prisoners asked the authorities to release them as the news of coronavirus spread and the consequent shutdown of certain services in the state reached them. The clash left many inmates and prison staff with serious injuries.

The critically injured have been admitted to hospital. With courts closed in West Bengal until 31 March, bail applications of undertrials kept in Dum Dum jail are not being heard.

Sources said the undertrials are also not being allowed to meet family members from Friday which triggered unrest among them, and they started protesting Saturday.

West Bengal has reported four positive cases of coronavirus as the total number of cases in India crossed 300 Saturday. The police said irate inmates set a portion of the premises on fire and pelted the jail staff and police personnel with stones. The fire that started near the jail gate spread to the kitchen area and some inflammable items kept there further fueled the blaze.

Several fire tenders were rushed, and Fire Minister Sujit Bose reached the spot. He was also hit by a stone, the sources said. A huge police force was called in and the Rapid Action Force was deployed. While there were allegations that the police resorted to a few rounds of firing, a senior police officer said only teargas shells were fired to disperse the crowd.

The police said that the undertrials were agitating over the shutdown of trial and bail appeals. The courts are closed. Some inmates were critically injured, and they were taken out of the prison premises and admitted to hospital. The fire brigade engines dousing the fire. It is a big jail, with several hundred inmates.