Lower Dir residents meet to discuss coronavirus situation

TIMERGARA: Residents of the neighbourhood council Malikabad Balambat on Saturday held a meeting and vowed to cooperate with the district administration and Lower Dir Health Department to combat coronavirus. A meeting was held at Bashir Iqbal Cricket Academy where the participants were standing at a distance of two meters from one other. District Youth Officer (DYO) Izharuddin, coordinator, Dir Qaami Pasoon, a non-governmental organization, Jehan Alam Yousafzai, and other notables attended the meeting. The participants asked all the people to abide by the precautions issued by the authorities, and also to avoid hugging and shaking hands and observe other hygiene practices. Khateeb Jamia Masjid Malikabad Maulana Faizul Ghafoor urged the participants to seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah. On the occasion, Malik Ihtisham was unanimously appointed as a focal person for coordination among the residents of neighbourhood council Malikabad.