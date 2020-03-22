ANP extends support to KP govt in fight against coronavirus

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak has said that his party would extend all support to the government for the protection of the people from coronavirus. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had asked the ANP to support government measures for containing the spread of the virus. He said the government with the support of opposition wanted to control the spread of the virus. The ANP leader said the collective efforts would help protect the masses and added that political differences should not hinder the fight against the pandemic. He stressed the need for awareness campaign through print, electronic and other mediums. The ANP leader said that testing facilities should be provided at all big and small hospitals across the province.