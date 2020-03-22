MOL Pakistan donates 50,000 masks

PESHAWAR: The MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company BV has donated 50,000 face masks for the residents of its operational areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to save thousands of lives from the deadly coronavirus.

A press release said with the virus scare gripping the country, there is a shortage of supplies nationwide. It said the MOL Pakistan, being a socially responsible entity, has decided to contribute to the people it works with, by contributing 50,000 masks to protect them from the virus.

The MOL Group Regional Vice-President Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas said: “We stand by our Pakistani brethren in these crucial times.

We as a socially responsible company wanted to contribute in a practical and hands-on manner. As there is a dire shortage of masks, the MOL Group has decided to step in and help. We hope our contributions will help fight this menace and we wish everyone a safe and healthy future”.