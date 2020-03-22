MOL Pakistan donates 50,000 masks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company BV has donated 50,000 face masks for the residents of its operational areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to save thousands of lives from the deadly coronavirus.
A press release said with the virus scare gripping the country, there is a shortage of supplies nationwide. It said the MOL Pakistan, being a socially responsible entity, has decided to contribute to the people it works with, by contributing 50,000 masks to protect them from the virus.
The MOL Group Regional Vice-President Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas said: “We stand by our Pakistani brethren in these crucial times.
We as a socially responsible company wanted to contribute in a practical and hands-on manner. As there is a dire shortage of masks, the MOL Group has decided to step in and help. We hope our contributions will help fight this menace and we wish everyone a safe and healthy future”.
PESHAWAR: The MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company BV has donated 50,000 face masks for the residents of its operational areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to save thousands of lives from the deadly coronavirus.
A press release said with the virus scare gripping the country, there is a shortage of supplies nationwide. It said the MOL Pakistan, being a socially responsible entity, has decided to contribute to the people it works with, by contributing 50,000 masks to protect them from the virus.
The MOL Group Regional Vice-President Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas said: “We stand by our Pakistani brethren in these crucial times.
We as a socially responsible company wanted to contribute in a practical and hands-on manner. As there is a dire shortage of masks, the MOL Group has decided to step in and help. We hope our contributions will help fight this menace and we wish everyone a safe and healthy future”.