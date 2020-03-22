If curfew announced who will enforce it?

ISLAMABAD: As the hectic discussion is underway on clamping countrywide lockdown at the highest echelon in shape of curfew like orders, the question of its enforcement and monitoring is haunting the authorities concerned.

Well-placed sources told The News here Saturday evening that the imposition of curfew would expose the law enforcement agencies personnel to the virus who will enforce the order. The government and opposition leaders are talking about apolitical approach for dealing with the pandemic, but their conversation isn’t free of politics.

The sudden return of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif from London where he had gone for looking after his ailing brother former prime minister and Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif last year has indignant the government. The dengue expert former chief minister Punjab has vowed to join his people at the testing hour, but his return dash has political connotations. The government wasn’t expecting him to return so soon. It wouldn’t be appropriate to initiate any case against him in the ambiance prevailing in the country.