Go-ahead given for stricter stay-home regime in Sindh

KARACHI: A top-level meeting held on Saturday evening at the Sindh Governor House with Governor Imran Ismail in the chair decided to impose a stricter regime in the province to keep people at home on a compulsory basis in the days to come to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, his cabinet members, including the health minister and the law adviser, the corps commander Karachi, the director general of the Sindh Rangers, and other officials.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, leader of opposition in the Sindh Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh, the provincial inspector general of police, the Karachi Commissioner, Dr Nuzhat of the Aga Khan University Hospital and Dr Abdul Bari Khan, also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements made and precautions taken by the government to prevent the viral spread in Sindh.