US diplomat tests positive for coronavirus in Islamabad

By ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Embassy of the United States in Pakistan on Saturday said the establishment is aware of reports of a suspected case of coronavirus attributed to an employee of the embassy located in Islamabad.

"We are aware of reports of a COVID-19 case related to an Islamabad Embassy employee. Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to share additional information," the spokesperson said in a statement released to the media on Saturday. The spokesperson added that the embassy is also aware of another report that another employee of the embassy who arrived at the Islamabad airport on Saturday morning is showing signs of illness. "That employee is currently being evaluated," the spokesperson said.

According to the press release, the US Department of State had reaffirmed that it had no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and locally-employed staff. "In coordination with Pakistani authorities, the Embassy in Islamabad is implementing all appropriate measures to help control the spread of COVID-19," the spokesperson noted.

A US diplomat tested positive for coronavirus symptoms at the Islamabad airport on Saturday, official documents by the Health Department have revealed. According to the documents, the diplomat had arrived in Islamabad from Doha. Sources said the diplomat, instead of being shifted to hospital, has been moved to an isolation ward at the American Embassy.