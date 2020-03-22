close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2020

Two cops suspended for torturing accused

Our Correspondent
March 22, 2020

PESHAWAR: The KP police authorities have suspended two police officials and ordered inquiry against them after a video went viral on social media where both were seen torturing an accused. The officials claimed the video was filmed in 2018 but someone has made it viral now. "The IGP took notice of the incident and both the special police officials have been suspended. The incident happened in 2018 in Daudzai and the accused were held for a theft case against whom cases were lodged in Peshawar and Mardan ," an official said.

