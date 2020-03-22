PDF demands proper equipment for ATH staff, launches awareness drive about Coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD: Following instructions from the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, People’s Doctors Forum (PDF), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president, Dr Nisar Khan has launched public awareness campaign and announced support to the provincial Health Department in tackling the coronavirus threat.

Giving details , Dr Nisar said that PDF members would distribute facemasks free of cost in the hospitals and to the general public along with raising awareness raising campaign.

He said they would perform health care duties at the government hospitals in KP.

Accompanied by the PDF affiliated doctors, Dr Nisar expressed concern over the poor health care facilities in the lone largest hospital of Hazara Division - Ayub Teaching Hospital - where personal protection equipment to the doctors and paramedical staff had not yet been provided. He said other hospitals in the Hazara Division were also short of surgical masks, gloves, special gowns and hand sanitizers for the doctors and the lives of the doctors and paramedic staff were at risk.

Dr Nisar questioned the capabilities of the hospital administration and said that isolation ward had been established on the second floor of the hospital, which would increase the chances of the spread of disease as the patients would have to pass through the entire hospital building. The new block, he suggested, was the best place for quarantine and isolation ward to treat the coronavirus infected people.

The PDF office-bearers offered services in the diagnostic and treatment stage. He said that even the retired doctors of PDF could be called for help to serve the masses at this crucial time.

Dr Nisar demanded special incentives for the Health care staff and Shaheed package for the victims of coronavirus.