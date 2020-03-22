Judbah police accused of registering fake cases

MANSEHRA: A group of traders on Saturday accused the Judbah police of registering fake cases.

“The police register fake cases against traders and locals. If inspector general of police of the Hazara Range did not take action against the police, we would block Judbah-Thakot road to traffic indefinitely,” Khalid Ahmad, a trader in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, told reporters on Saturday.

The traders led by Khalid Ahmad talked to reporters and alleged that Station House Officer Judbah police Asad Khan was lodging fake cases against the traders.

“The SHO has lodged first information reports against me and three other traders but we would not come under pressure through such fake cases,” he said.

Another trader, Mehmood Khan, alleged that the SHO lodged fake cases under encroachment sections when they refused to grease his palm.

Shahnawaz, the resident of Gull Dehri village, alleged that SHO Asad Khan had picked his three cousins, Bukhari Ahmad, Saif Khan and Sohail Khan for celebratory firing at the wedding ceremony of his another cousin.

He said that the SHO put them in habeas corpus without lodging any case against them.

The man said that he had moved an application to the district police officer for action against SHO but no avail.

District Police Officer Hafiz Janis Khan, when contacted, said that he had not received any formal complaints but launched an inquiry to ascertain allegations levelled against the SHO and the Judbah police.