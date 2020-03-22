Coronavirus Emergency Fund: Punjab PA members, staff to donate one-month salary

LAHORE: All the Punjab Assembly members, including the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and grade 16 to grade 22 officers of the Assembly Secretary will deposit their one-month salary in the Punjab Government Corona Emergency Fund.

This was decided in a meeting between PA Speaker Chudhary Pervaiz Elahi and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

The decision was taken after the PA Speaker held consultations with the parliamentary leaders of Tehrik-e-Insaaf, N-League, Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League, Rah-e-Haq Pakistan and independent candidates and heads of parliamentary committees about depositing the salary to the Fund. In the meeting, consultation took place regard prevailing political situation with particular reference to the measures taken in Punjab for protection against coronavirus.

All parliamentary parties fully appreciated the decision of PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and expressed willingness to deposit their one-month salary each to the Fund.

The Speaker held consultations with N-League's Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Samiullah Khan, Atta Tara, PPP's Syed Hassan Murtaza, Raah-e-Haq Pakistan's Muhammad Moawiya and others.

Chuadhry Pervez Elahi said Punjab was facing great danger of the contagious disease in the prevailing situation. He it could be overcome by adopting preventive measures. He said there was a dire need for fighting coronavirus keeping politics aside.

Pervaiz Elahi said that alongside all the possible preventive measures being taken by the federal and provincial governments to check and control coronavirus, there was also a need for full-fledged awareness campaign among the masses at large.