PU labs dedicated to virus test

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has instructed to the officials concerned to dedicate the PU laboratories having specific standards for the test of coronavirus suspects on emergency basis.

He was visited the laboratories of Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) and Centre for Applied Molecular Biology here on Saturday. Eminent virologist Dr Muhammad Idrees, CEMB Director Prof Dr Ahmad Ali Shahid, Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics Chairperson Prof Dr Anjum Nasim Sabri, Centre for Applied Molecular Biology Incharge Dr Aleena and other researchers were present on the occasion.

Keeping in view the national emergency and taking measures in advance to cope with any situation, Prof Niaz Ahmad directed the officials concerned to shift relevant equipment to the laboratories having specific safety standards in order to carry out tests of coronavirus suspects. He said PU would bear the expense of first 1,000 tests of suspected patients of coronavirus which would be referred by Punjab Health Department. He said the country was facing critical situation.

Later, Dr Idress Ahmad briefed the PU VC about the diagnostic kit to test coronavirus patients and showed him some samples of already prepared kits. Dr Idrees said after receiving the raw material, the production of coronavirus diagnostic kits would be started at mass level. He said the tests of coronavirus suspects referred by Health Department would be conducted at dedicated laboratories. He said he would also give training to others so that results of coronavirus tests could be reported accurately.