Prepare contingency plan to combat Coronavirus, Punjab CS tells depts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Saturday ordered all provincial departments to prepare their contingency plans against the coronavirus and submit a report in this regard within two days.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at camp office that was attended by all administrative secretaries through video link in accordance with the government instructions.

The Chief Secretary asked the Services and General Administration Department to prepare a list of retired officers so that they could be engaged as volunteers in case of emergency.

The meeting decided that to overcome staff shortage 50 officers would be attached with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners temporarily. The Chief Secretary directed that departments other than health, home, industries, food and agriculture, must submit lists of their officers and officials by tonight so as to they could be assigned duties, if needed.

He mentioned that the essential services departments could call all their staff on duty. He also issued instructions to the Food Department to update its stocks position on a daily basis. He said that women government employees whose children were in daycare centres had been exempted from attendance in their offices. He also ordered the officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and daily-use items to people to avoid shortage of any commodity.