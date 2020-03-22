Norway wants Olympics delayed

OSLO: The Norwegian Olympic Committee (NOC) said Saturday they had asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo until the new coronavirus pandemic was under control.

In a letter sent to the IOC on Friday, the Norwegian sports body said it was "concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and the public health situation both nationally and internationally." "Our clear recommendation is that the Olympic Games in Tokyo shall not take place before the Covid-19 situation is under firm control on a global scale," the letter continued. The NOC also pointed out that one of the measures undertaken in order to curb the spread of the virus in Norway was a ban on organised sports activities, which had created "a very challenging time for the sports movement in Norway".