Tauseef Club win series

LAHORE: Tauseef Club won the friendly series 2-1 against Albilal Club here the other day. In the last and 3rd match, Tauseef Club defeated Albilal Club by 109 runs at Township Albilal Ground. Fine batting by Kaleemullah and all-round performance by Hamza and Waqasullah were the main features of the match.

Scores: Tauseef Club 311/7 in 40 Overs (Kaleemullah 80, Waqasullah 17, M Farooq 28, M Umer 24, Hussain Raza 15, Ali Amjad 21, Hamza 29(no), Sajid 3/47,

Arslan 3/35.

Albilal Club 202 all out in 40 Overs (Arshamn Butt 45, M Atif 28, Amir Mughal 17, Ali Raza 13, Sajid Ali 20, Rana Kashif 25(no), Waqasullah 3/49, M Umer 3/39, Hamza 3/18).