Sanitation kits distributed

LAHORE : Sanitation kits were distributed among the residents of different shelter homes operating under Social Welfare Department in Lahore.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat and Women's Protection Authority Chairperson Kaniz Fatima provided the kits to the residents of shelter homes on Saturday.

Kaniz Fatima distributed the hygienic kits among the helpless mentally-ill children living at Chaman, women with mental illnesses living in Darus Sakoon and old age persons at Afiat.

Social Welfare Secretary Zahid Salim Gondal, Social Welfare Director Mubashir Ahmad and other officers were also present. Each kit consisted of towels, tissue papers, soap, sanitizer, face mask, toothpaste and brush and detergent powder.

In a special message, Minister for Social Welfare Raja Bashart said the Punjab government was as much concerned for the safety of the helpless special people as for the general public. He appealed that in this hour of difficulty, society as a whole should donate some money to the destitute living around them to protect them from coronavirus epidemic. Kuniz Fatima said the purpose of distributing the hygiene kits was to give special and helpless people awareness about ways to protect themselves from coronavirus. She said that women, children and elderly people living in other welfare shelter homes of the Social Welfare Department would also be provided with the kits from her own pocket.