SSP’s remand extended in murder case

A magisterial court on Saturday extended three-day physical remand of Senior Superintendent of Police Mufakhar Adeel and co-accused Assad Bhatti, both accused of killing former Assistant Attorney General Shahbaz Tatla.

The court allowed the accused SSP to meet his father and extended physical remand of both accused for three days. It is pertinent to mention here Mufakhar had surrendered himself to the Lahore police. The SSP had remained hidden in Gilgit-Baltistan for a month.

According to the details, police claim that the SSP after his surrender has confessed that he first strangled the former law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum. Sources claim that Mufkhar murdered the former law officer in the name of hounor as it was allegedly that Shahbaz had illicit relations with the wife of the police officer. The accused planned murder of Tatla with the help of their mutual friend Asad Bhatti. Police claim that the SSP confessed to have arranged a drum and acid from a local market and murdered Tatla in a house located in Faisal Town which he had taken on rent for the purpose. Mufkhar called his friend to the house, strangled him and them burnt his body in acid drum.

Later, the accused dumped the remains of the deceased in a drain. Police say that the accused has different statements about disposing of the remains of the body as sometimes he says that he had dumped the remains in a drain in the Township area and sometimes he says that he dumped the remains in Rohi drain.