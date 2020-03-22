‘Strategy needed to address climate crisis’

LAHORE : WAPDA Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) has said climate change has been impacting the availability of surface water in Pakistan, as climate and water are inextricably interlinked.

in his message on World Water Day to be observed on March 22, he said a multi-pronged strategy needed to be devised at the national level In order to tackle the adverse impact of climate change vis-à-vis water security in the country. Dilating upon the grim water scenario, he said per capita water availability in Pakistan had come down from 5,650 cubic metre in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic metre per annum, pushing us to the stage of a water-scarce country. Pakistan can store only 10 percent of its annual river flows against the world average of 40 percent. Ironically, instead of increasing the water storage capacity, Pakistan has lost about one-fourth storage of the dams.

The live water storage capacity that used to be 16.26 million acre feet (MAF) in 1976 has reduced to 13.68 MAF, which equals to only 30 days carryover capacity. India has the carryover capacity of 170 days, Egypt 700 days and America 900 days. The carryover water storage capacity has to be increased from 30 days to 120 days. The WAPDA chairman said better management, conservation and storage of the precious resource of water were essentially required to attain water security in the country. “WAPDA has devised a comprehensive strategy for optimal utilisation of water resources, through which various projects will be completed in a phased manner under short, medium and long-term plans to increase water storage capacity. However, prompt decisions at all levels and availability of adequate funds are key to implementing the strategy in accordance with their timelines. WAPDA plans to add five Million Acre Feet (MAF) to water storage and 4,600 Megawatt (MW) hydropower generation in short term up to 2025; another eight MAF water storage and 16,000 MW power generation in medium term up to 2030 and 28 MAF water storage and 18,400 MW generation in long term up to 2050 with completion of its various projects,” the chairman added.