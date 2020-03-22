Robbers gun down man in Misri Shah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A 32-year-old man was shot dead by robbers in the Misri Shah area on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Nasir. The robbers approached the victim and took him hostage at gunpoint. The victim offered resistance, upon which, the robbers shot him dead and fled the scene. The robbers deprived the victim of Rs Rs 10 million, his family claimed.
