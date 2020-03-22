People are talking about —

-- the virus that has the whole world in a spin and has confined millions to their homes and is ruining the economy of nations. Now that many people say are at home and have spare time on their hands, there is so much wrong information going around on social media that it is causing more panic, while sensational ways of reporting cases also adds to the anxiety of persons of all ages, especially the elderly who are the most vulnerable.

-- the lone elephant in the Islamabad zoo and how despite the concerns and protests of animal lovers nothing has been done to relieve the distress of this poor creature. People say the elephant is confined to a space that is too small for its requirements and every species needs a companion to remain happy, so either something should be done about relieving its misery or it should be sent to the animal reserve where it can roam freely.

-- the statement made by the head of the National Institute of Blood Diseases that ‘passive immunization’ has worked with great success in China in controlling the corona virus and this technique could easily be practiced here to save precious lives. People say since the doctor appears to be certain of his facts the Ministry of Health should immediately look into his assertion and start applying the technique here as the cases are bound to increase in future with the careless attitude adopted by the public.

-- A Pakistani student Sumail Hassan Syed, who is only 20 years old, has been listed among the richest programmers in the world with 3.6 million dollars earning to date. As a fifteen year old boy from Karachi he made history for Pakistan by helping his team ‘Evil Geniuses’ with the Dota 2 Asian Championship and was hailed as a ‘rising star in the world of e-sports.” People say it goes to show that given the opportunity our youngsters can excel in any field.

-- the news item that an expatriate Pakistani man and his son who both had a fever, paid a bribe to personnel at the Islamabad International airport to exempt them from screening for the Corona virus and how eventually they have been caught and quarantined along with thirty other persons they came in contact with. People say it is this careless attitude that is causing the spread of this deadly virus and stricter measures need to be adopted to see that they are controlled.

-- the sad fact that many unscrupulous persons are taking advantage of the virus crisis and trying to fill their coffers at the expense of the public by manufacturing fake medicines and preventative items like hand sanitizers. People say it is commendable that the administration has nabbed a number of such fake ‘factories’ but it does make the public nervous about the fact that there may be some who remain undetected and are still going on with their nefarious business.

-- the large number of rain related accidents that have taken place due to the unprecedented rainfall especially in the northern Areas and KPK because houses that have not been built according to standard procedures have collapsed. People say the underprivileged build unsafe dwellings willy nilly because they cannot afford proper materials, while corrupt builders build carelessly just to make money, so the administration needs to educate the public about safety measures while building a place to live in. – I.H