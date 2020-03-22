Waqar Bakhtawari appointed as CDA coordinator

Islamabad : Waqar Bakhtawari, a prominent business personality of Islamabad and local leader of PTI, has been appointed as Capital Development Authority (CDA) coordinator, says a press release.

Appointment notification issued by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. He has been tasked with effectively playing a role in solving public issues related to the citizens of Islamabad and especially in NA-54. Federal Minister Asad Omar expressed the hope that Waqar Bakhtawari would play an important role in resolving issues regarding CDA.

On this occasion, Waqar Bakhtawari thanked Asad Omar and reiterated that he would do everything possible to meet their expectations in making Islamabad a green and clean city. As well as he will take steps to make the CDA a people friendly institution.