34 illegal housing schemes served notices in last 3 months

Rawalpindi : The Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) said under the direction of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza MP&TE Directorate is taking legal action against the illegal advertisements / marketing of illegal housing schemes and has issued notices to the sponsors of the illegal housing schemes.

In last three months 34 notices and 25 challans have been issued and 10 FIRs registered. Further action against illegal housing schemes is under process. RDA has warned all and sundry that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc. is illegal. Therefore, RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in illegal housing schemes.

Moreover, the sponsors are also warned immediately to stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme and should contact RDA for getting NOC / approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.

RDA Spokesman said MP&TE Directorate RDA has sent letters with request/information to The Governor State Bank of Pakistan, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad, Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPL Islamabad, The District Collector Rawalpindi, District Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other apps of internet facility. He said some owners / developers wrongly spoke bluntly that they got NOC from the RDA. This can be verified from the video clips floated by them on YouTube.