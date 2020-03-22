close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
Online classes

Newspost

 
Recently, the government has announced that has started online classes so as not to disturb the education of the youth due to the coronavirus. This is really a laudable step taken by the government and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) but knowing the fact of some areas in Balochistan where neither PTCL exists nor data internet, how can they attend the classes and gain something? A total of more than one thousands students from Balochistan are getting education in Punjab. So, the government must be creative and try and take better steps than this.

Adnan Maqsood

Balochistan

