tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chinese volunteers in Pakistan have given some very useful tips. They say that everyone needs to stay at home; this is the best possible thing we can do to avoid Covid-19. They have also emphasised acts like washing hands and elbows thoroughly; keeping yourself hydrated with warm liquids like soup, warm water etc; and distancing oneself. We have a very poor health system. The best we can do is practise social distance and follow the above instructions fully.
Ali Faraz
Jaranwala
Chinese volunteers in Pakistan have given some very useful tips. They say that everyone needs to stay at home; this is the best possible thing we can do to avoid Covid-19. They have also emphasised acts like washing hands and elbows thoroughly; keeping yourself hydrated with warm liquids like soup, warm water etc; and distancing oneself. We have a very poor health system. The best we can do is practise social distance and follow the above instructions fully.
Ali Faraz
Jaranwala